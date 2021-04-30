Lompoc online utility bill payment portal now live

Lompoc utility customers now can access the new online payment portal on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com, by clicking on the “pay utility bill” icon, a City spokesperson announced last week.
Due to the pandemic, there currently are no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections, the spokesperson said, noting that the City also has reduced electric and water charges for customers due to the extended length of the billing cycles.
The bill payment site also can be accessed directly at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/pay-bills-online.
How to register and what to expect:
Once on the utility bill payment site, customers should select “Access Your Online Account”
When the page opens, customers should select “Citizen Self Service” to register
Customers will then see a new account number and customer ID on their bill statements moving forward
After linking their utility account, customers can view and pay bills, sign up for EFT automatic bank draft payments and change their bill delivery preferences
Customers can expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks
Lompoc utility billing notes to customers:
The water meter charge has always been included in the water charge. However, the new system allows the water meter charge to be a separate line item so customers can see their actual water use charge.
Electric rate assistance (the $9 credit) no longer shows on the billing statement as a line item, but is deducted from the total bill amount.
For auto draft (EFT) customers, automatic bank withdrawals will not be processed for two billing cycles. Automatic withdrawals will resume in June. Customers may opt to make a payment using other payment methods. If no payment is made, the entire account balance will be debited when automatic withdrawals resume.
Bill payments are currently accepted by phone at 805-875-8286 and 805-875-8259, by mail, by bank draft, by e-bill, and by drop box at Lompoc Civic Center Plaza, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
Those looking to start or stop utility service may email: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
