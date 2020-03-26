Lompoc patient tests positive for COVID-19; first confirmed case in city

A person who was screened for COVID-19 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has tested positive, marking the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city, a hospital spokeswoman revealed Thursday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the positive result to LVMC, according to hospital spokeswoman Nora Wallace. She said the person was a patient who was screened at LVMC, but the person was not hospitalized and is currently in self-quarantine.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department staff members are monitoring the status of the patient, as they are with all other Santa Barbara County COVID-19 positive patients, Wallace reported.

"Lompoc Valley Medical Center reminds the community to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, and practice social distancing when performing essential tasks outside the home," read a portion of the statement released by Wallace. "Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick."

As of Thursday evening, there had been 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.