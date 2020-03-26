Lompoc patient tests positive for COVID-19; first confirmed case in city

A person who was screened for COVID-19 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has tested positive, marking the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city, a hospital spokeswoman revealed Thursday.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the positive result to LVMC, according to hospital spokeswoman Nora Wallace. She said the person was a patient who was screened at LVMC, but the person was not hospitalized and is currently in self-quarantine.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department staff members are monitoring the status of the patient, as they are with all other Santa Barbara County COVID-19 positive patients, Wallace reported.
"Lompoc Valley Medical Center reminds the community to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, and practice social distancing when performing essential tasks outside the home," read a portion of the statement released by Wallace. "Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick."
As of Thursday evening, there had been 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.
Information regarding COVID-19 may be obtained from the Public Health Department's recorded information line at 805-681-4373, or from the County Call Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833-688-5551. The Public Health Department's website is at www.publichealthsbc.org.
An emergency operations center that was established by the city of Lompoc as a resource to residents can be reached by calling 805-875-8071. Further information is available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.