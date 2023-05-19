The Lompoc Police Department celebrated National Police Week with an eclectic celebration.
This week's event featured a bevy of local food trucks, plenty of games and various police demonstrations.
Various local law enforcement agencies showed their wares. A military K-9 and its handler demonstrated its take-down capability.
The free event was held from 4-7 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc on May 17 and featured about a dozen food trucks, including Birria Boys, Coastal Doggz, Big Jayke's, Kekas, Fernando's Churros, Lido's and Oak & Smoke BBQ.
Representatives from local SWAT teams and from other area agencies, like the Guadalupe Police Department, the Santa Maria Police and the California Highway Patrol, also attended.
Peace Officers Memorial Day was Monday, May 15 and the week is National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, which is aimed at honoring law enforcement officers for their service.
Lompoc celebrates National Police week with food truck festival Wednesday | Photos