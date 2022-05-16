The Lompoc Planning Commission will discuss a streetscape plan that outlines transportation and beautification improvements proposed along the city's major corridors of H Street and Ocean Avenue. 

The meeting will yield design and beautification recommendations that will be presented to the City Council, according to a city spokesperson. 

The design of the draft Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan is informed by input gathered through a public survey and includes suggested bicycle and pedestrian improvements that enhance public safety, walkability, multimodal access and connectivity.

The plan also identifies new city gateways — or avenues for tourism — landscape design and development ideas for underutilized land.

The draft plan can be viewed via the Planning Division website at cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc- streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.

Questions about the project can be directed to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or to Assistant Public Works Director/City Engineer Craig Dierling at 805-875-8224, or c_dierling@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

