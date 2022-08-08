Dozens of vehicles rolled through downtown Lompoc Friday evening as part of the fifth Old Town Market event — themed Public Safety Night — that featured a lively police car cruise.
The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise made a revving return Friday to mark a comeback after a two-year COVID-induced pause.
Lines of bikes, motorcycles, cars and trucks filed down Ocean Avenue where hundreds of spectators turned out to also enjoy the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer, held each Friday on South H Street.
On Saturday, the annual police car show was staged at Ryon Park where a number of cruise participants parked their vehicles for the public to get an up-close view.
The cruise and show are each year hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association to raise funds for vital programming not fully covered by the city's General Fund.
Photos: Lompoc Police car cruise makes revving return at Old Town Market