Additional information has been released in Lompoc Police Department's search for a runaway juvenile missing since Jan. 27 and the the request for the public's help in locating him, a police spokesman said.

Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, 14, was reported missing after he left home about 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and did not return, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Police later learned he was in the company of two known individuals during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 when the vehicle they were traveling in became stuck in mud at the far west end of the city and was abandoned, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.

