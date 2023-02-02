Corona, Alberto Rafael Cabrera

Alberto Corona

Lompoc Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a juvenile runaway who was reported missing Jan. 27 by his parents, a police spokesman said.

Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, 14, was reported missing after he left home the night of Jan. 26 and did not return, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Police later learned the vehicle he was allegedly traveling in became stuck in mud west of the city limits about 2 a.m. that Friday, Morgan said.

