081423 Bryan Dillard

Bryan Dillard raises his right hand as Police Chief Kevin Martin looks on during a formal promotion ceremony held in August when Dillard accepted the title lieutenant.

 Contributed, City of Lompoc

Lompoc Police Department's Bryan Dillard was recently promoted from sergeant to lieutenant during a formal ceremony held in the council chambers.

The department publicly congratulated Dillard on his achievement, crediting him for his "astounding work ethic" as an officer. 

"We are beyond thrilled to have Lieutenant Dillard as part of our command staff."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

