The Lompoc Police Department, ahead of Independence Day, is reminding members of the public to safely celebrate the holiday and observe fireworks usage laws to help safeguard the community.
Captain Kevin Martin, of the Lompoc Police Department, laid out a schedule of financial penalties during the June 21 City Council meeting that violators could face as a result of the zero tolerance approach that includes fines of up to $1,500 for first-time offenders and a $1,000 increase with each subsequent offense for possession, usage, storage, sale or display of "dangerous fireworks." The offense also could be considered a criminal offense and warrant a misdemeanor charge.
Martin warned that violators could risk losing the Fourth of July program in Lompoc in addition to being "hit with some significant fines."
"I hope the community would not risk losing this program for the Fourth, to respect it, and not lose the large amounts of money," he said.
So far this year, the department has seen 128 reports of fireworks — eight in January, one in February, six in March, four in April, 18 in May, and 91 in June.
Further, city municipal ordinance 8.28.120 dictates that members of the public may legally be in possession of and discharge so called safe and sane fireworks only during the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Martin said that anything outside of that timeframe is considered a violation of the city municipal code and is grounds for citation.
Part of the code dictates that safe and sane fireworks must not be discharged on or over another person’s property, and may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence, or in a public area.
It also is considered unlawful to ignite or discharge safe and sane products on or over any public street, sidewalk, alley, park or parking lot without prior written permission from the Fire Chief or designee, or issued Fourth of July block party permit. Permits are obtained through an application process with the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, community members can call the city at 805-875-8100.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne noted it's especially important to heed the law with fire season in full swing and extreme drought conditions.
Martin assured the public that "we're going to be out there; we're going to do our best to curtail this," while noting he will not detail "what we'll look like or what we'll be driving."
While officers will either have had to witness the illegal usage of fireworks or have a witness willing to come forward to identify violators, Martin said there are a number of city cameras throughout the community that can be used to identify residents violating municipal code.
"We hope we won't have to do that, but we will if we have to," he said.
Among nine other items on the consent calendar, the council voted 5-0 to authorize the city manager to execute an intergovernmental service agreement to provide wastewater treatment plant support services to Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking a growing relationship between the city and its military neighbor.
Utility Director Charles J. Berry described running the wastewater services for the base as "serendipitous," and a first and incremental step in building a bridge with the base.
"The city has sought to further integrate itself with the Space Force base, kind of a strategic alliance, if you will, so that we can help the base be more effective and efficient at their core mission, and, at the same time, expand the services the city offers to the benefit of the community," Berry explained.
Other matters included rates at Lompoc Airport after the council voted unanimously to increase the agency's annual hangar fee and tie-down rental rate by 5%. The rate hike is the first in more than two years since before the pandemic, according to Richard Fernbaugh, aviation/transportation administrator.
Fernbaugh explained that the increase would still remain below the 8.5% inflation rate and keep the city competitive compared to other airports in the area.
The extra cash infusion, he said, would help the airport with upcoming costs for maintenance, including a $4- to $6 million runway overlay, electrical improvements on the runway and equipment needs.
There is no consideration to expand the runway or construct additional hangars — all of which are full — until debt on upcoming projects is paid down, Fernbaugh said.