Lompoc police using unmarked patrols in effort to crack down on illegal fireworks

In an effort to crack down on illegal fireworks, the Lompoc Police Department revealed this week that it is deploying officers in unmarked vehicles to locate offenders and issue citations.

The move was announced Tuesday by the police department, which said the unmarked patrols would begin immediately.

“Those citizens found violating the law will be cited,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department.

The increased fireworks patrols come on the heels of several complaints from residents and city officials over the sheer number and frequency of the nightly explosions.

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani, while speaking to the City Council on June 16, noted that his department had received more than 100 calls about illegal fireworks, plus another 87 complaints via the department's mobile app, over a one-month period from mid-May to mid-June.

While he said he understood the frustration of those callers, he noted that his department faces challenges when it comes to stopping the activity.

For one, he said, an offense needs to be witnessed by an officer in order for a citation to be issued. Even that isn’t always effective, he pointed out, because the citations often get thrown out by judges.