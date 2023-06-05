Lompoc Pops Orchestra is hosting the final concert of the season on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the newly crowned 2023 Flower Festival queen and her court.
Former Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui will also make an appearance at the summer concert to perform the song "Girl From Ipanema" and "On My Own" from Les Misérables.
The program will feature violinist Brynn Albanese who will perform "Suite" from Schindler's List, "Wonderful World" presented by Pops President Ben Contreras, as well as selections from "Mamma Mia" "Wonder Woman" and "Flowers That Bloom" (from the Mikado).
The Lompoc Pops Orchestra received an inspiring donation from 11-year-old Grayson Soltero, a student at Los Berros Academy, who was recently recognized during the Spring Pops Orchestra Concert ...
On the campaign trail, local high schoolers — Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson, Addison Luette, and Ava Nasr — are working to raise money to defray expenses incurred by the Flower Festival Festival's Queen Division ...