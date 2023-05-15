The Lompoc Pops Orchestra received an inspiring donation from 11-year-old Grayson Soltero, a student at Los Berros Academy, who was recently recognized during the Spring Pops Orchestra Concert as the youngest "Patron of the Arts" to donate $200.
Additionally, Santa Barbara Foundation's Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts donated $7,500, according to Pops Publicity Officer Connie Barlow.
Barlow said "the Lompoc Pops Orchestra is extremely appreciative of these generous gifts because they've directly helped in the expansion of the orchestra size as well as being able to attract the finest musicians on the California Central Coast."
Donations help afford robust orchestra programming, that includes everything from The Beetles to Beethoven, Broadway to Hollywood, Big Band to Classic Westerns and light classical pieces under the direction of Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff, said Barlow.
"The generous assistance of patrons and prominent nonprofit organizations also makes all the difference in allowing the Pops to maintain a vibrant and exciting cultural level that is affordable for most concert-goers," she said.
The final concert of the season is set for Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the Flower Festival queen and her court.
Concerts are free for children 12 and under, and full-time students are admitted for $5 with student I.D. at the door.
