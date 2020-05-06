Lompoc prison confirms 65 additional COVID-19 cases; community testing sites to open in Lompoc, Santa Barbara

An additional 65 inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc have tested positive for the coronavirus after the prison implemented mass testing earlier this week, officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Wednesday.
Since the prison's first case was announced on March 31, a total of 172 inmates have been confirmed for the virus, one of whom has died.
On Tuesday, prison administrators announced plans to test all low-security inmates in order to properly assess the level of spread, regardless of whether inmates exhibited symptoms.
"Today, we see a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases, primarily due to the mass testing that began at the federal prison earlier this week," said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department Director.
Do Reynoso added that while some inmates who tested positive have not been outwardly symptomatic or have only mild cases of the virus, a small number are under intensive care for severe symptoms.
Wednesday also marked the opening day of a Hospital Care Unit at the prison complex. The hospital was constructed in under a month as officials rushed to meet the rising case numbers among inmates and prevent local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with additional patients.
Testing sites
Public Health officials also announced the opening of two additional community testing sites in the county operated by federal health service OptumServe — the first site opened at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.
A total of 116 individuals were tested Tuesday, with results expected within 48 hours of testing, according to county officials.
A site at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara is slated to open Thursday, and a site at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc will open Friday.
"Through increased testing, local communities can box in the spread of the virus by quickly identifying asymptomatic and symptomatic people who are infected with the virus, conduct contact tracing and isolate exposed contacts to limit the spread of infection," Do-Reynoso said.
County COVID-19 cases
Along with the 65 cases among inmates, four additional cases were confirmed in the county Wednesday for a total of 613 cases.
Three of the new cases are individuals from Santa Maria and one is from the city of Lompoc.
A total of 335 individuals have now recovered. This number has dropped from previous days after the Centers for Disease Control extended the official recovery period from seven to 10 days, causing the county's data to change.
Of the remaining active cases, 43 are recovering at home and 24 have been hospitalized, with 10 under intensive care.
Public Health officials announced the ninth COVID-19-related death in the county Tuesday. The individual was a Santa Barbara resident in their 40s with underlying health conditions.
According to Public Health data, updates are pending on the 171 confirmed inmates at the Lompoc prison along with 11 other individuals.
In order to manage the influx of testing data from the Lompoc prison in addition to other county cases, Do-Reynoso said the county will be modifying its presentation of prison data on the Public Health portal, with more details to come later this week.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.