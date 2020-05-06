Lompoc prison confirms 65 additional COVID-19 cases; community testing sites to open in Lompoc, Santa Barbara

Public Health officials also announced the opening of two additional community testing sites in the county operated by federal health service OptumServe — the first site opened at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.

A total of 116 individuals were tested Tuesday, with results expected within 48 hours of testing, according to county officials.

A site at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara is slated to open Thursday, and a site at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc will open Friday.

"Through increased testing, local communities can box in the spread of the virus by quickly identifying asymptomatic and symptomatic people who are infected with the virus, conduct contact tracing and isolate exposed contacts to limit the spread of infection," Do-Reynoso said.

County COVID-19 cases

Along with the 65 cases among inmates, four additional cases were confirmed in the county Wednesday for a total of 613 cases.

Three of the new cases are individuals from Santa Maria and one is from the city of Lompoc.