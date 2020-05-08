Lompoc prison confirms 792 total COVID-19 cases; additional death reported in Lompoc

Gov. Gavin Newsom's new reopening guidelines require counties to go 14 days without a COVID-19-related death, which in tandem with a higher total case count from the prison, have made meeting the state's requirements difficult for the county.

"There has not been a single 14-day period in which we have not had a death. The outbreak at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc complicates our circumstances as we track the cases … but have no ability to fix the problem," Hart said.

County officials said they are working with state legislators to communicate the complication to the governor's office as well as communicate the need for prison administrators to work with the county.

Widespread community testing also began this week at testing sites in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and as of Friday, in Lompoc.

Each site offers 132 tests per day, with appointments completely full throughout the week, county officials said.

Despite the increase of hundreds of tests per day, only one additional case in the county was confirmed Friday outside of the Lompoc prison.