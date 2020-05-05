Lompoc prison leaders unveil new hospital wing; all low-security inmates to be tested for COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as prison officials administer COVID-19 tests to each of the inmates in the Federal Correction Institution, which is the low-security component of the prison complex.

The tests, according to the Bureau of Prisons, will be administered by health services staff and the prison has contracted with a private company for lab work.

"This robust testing will assist FCI Lompoc in slowing transmission by identifying those asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals who may be carrying the virus unknowingly, and separating them from those who test negative, thus preventing these COVID-positive inmates from transmitting the virus to others," the Bureau of Prisons reported.

"This is a key factor to mitigating the spread of COVID-19," the statement continued. "An additional benefit and expected outcome of this proactive strategy is to shorten the overall quarantine period during the span of the pandemic."

In an effort to employ social-distancing among inmates, prison officials reported that they have placed more than 250 beds in alternative housing to create space and serve as quarantine locations.

Additionally, the prison has restricted inmate use of telephone and email stations in what prison officials describe as a safety measure.