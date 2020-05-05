Lompoc prison leaders unveil new hospital wing, built in response to COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc federal prison complex is set to open a new hospital wing that was constructed in less than a month in response to a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The new Hospital Care Unit is located within a decommissioned prison industry factory and is set to begin accepting patients on Wednesday, May 6. The institution’s first positive COVID-19 inmate case was confirmed on March 31, and more than 100 cases — and one death — have been reported since among inmates and staff. At one point, the Lompoc prison had more confirmed cases than any other federal prison in the U.S.

Prison officials began making plans to build the new hospital unit on April 9.

“[Federal Correctional Complex] Lompoc and Bureau of Prisons staff from throughout the western region are commended for the extraordinary amount of work and completing the project in an unprecedented amount of time,” read a portion of a statement from the Bureau of Prisons public affairs office.