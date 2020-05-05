You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc prison leaders unveil new hospital wing, built in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Lompoc prison leaders unveil new hospital wing, built in response to COVID-19 outbreak

The Lompoc federal prison complex is set to open a new hospital wing that was constructed in less than a month in response to a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The new Hospital Care Unit is located within a decommissioned prison industry factory and is set to begin accepting patients on Wednesday, May 6. The institution’s first positive COVID-19 inmate case was confirmed on March 31, and more than 100 cases — and one death — have been reported since among inmates and staff. At one point, the Lompoc prison had more confirmed cases than any other federal prison in the U.S.

Prison officials began making plans to build the new hospital unit on April 9.

“[Federal Correctional Complex] Lompoc and Bureau of Prisons staff from throughout the western region are commended for the extraordinary amount of work and completing the project in an unprecedented amount of time,” read a portion of a statement from the Bureau of Prisons public affairs office.

The Lompoc prison complex is a medium-security facility. The transformation from office space to working hospital, according to prison officials, included a complete renovation that involved gutting the existing floor and wall coverings, replacing duct work, upgrading electric lines, installing showers and building a nurses station.

The Hospital Care Unit consists of 10 double-occupancy acute care treatment rooms with negative pressure, a patient intake room, pharmacy, linen exchange room, biohazard room, and medical supply and storage.

“Several areas were retrofitted to accommodate an officers station, a staff lounge and staff locker room, complete with shower stalls for use to mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” the Bureau of Prisons reported.

Prison leaders negotiated a contract for medical personnel, including doctors, registered nurses, paramedics, a pharmacist, physician assistants, nurse assistants and a clinical manager, who is slated to work in conjunction with prison health services staff.

Thanks to the new hospital unit, coronavirus cases that had previously required outside hospitalization will now be able to be treated within the prison, "minimizing the impact on the community and further ensuring public safety," according to the Bureau of Prisons.

A ceremony was held Friday, May 1, to dedicate the Hospital Care Unit.

As of Tuesday, there had been 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Lompoc prison facility, plus an additional 25 cases among staff.

Oliver M. Boling, a 66-year-old inmate who was serving a 71-year sentence, was reported as the first person to die from COVID-19 at the Lompoc prison. Boling reportedly had pre-existing health conditions.

With COVID-19 affecting so many staffers, the Bureau of Prisons has transferred more than 60 medical and nonmedical personnel from other facilities to Lompoc during this pandemic.

The Lompoc prison complex houses 979 male inmates.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Reporter

Willis Jacobson covers news and other issues, primarily those that affect the Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Lompoc Record. He is a graduate of The University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications.

