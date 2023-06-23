A zoning code amendment unanimously approved by Lompoc City Council members Tuesday will allow property owners to request their structures be removed from the Historic Structures and Places in Study Area.

In late 2019, the council adopted a comprehensive update to the city’s zoning code with the intent to “protect structures, improvements, natural features and objects of historic significance” as identified in the 1988 Cultural Resource Study “from the adverse effects of any alteration, demolition, or removal.”

Protected properties included, but were not limited to, “areas of architectural, cultural, historic, economic, political and social importance.” They include designated landmarks, properties listed in the study, and any property or structure over 50 years of age and potentially eligible for state, local or national registration.

0
0
0
0
0