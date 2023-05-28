080116 Lompoc Library-Jacobson.jpg
Lompoc Public Library kicks off its annual Summer Reading Challenge on June 1.

Lompoc Public Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in the annual Summer Reading Challenge themed "Find Your Voice," which kicks off June 1 and runs through July 31. Other programming will also return, including Lunch at the Library.

Participants — children, teens, and adults — can earn prizes and take part in a full calendar of activities over the summer months once registered for the reading challenge.

Registration can be completed online using the Beanstack tracker mobile app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. And those without internet connection can contact the Lompoc Library or stop by the Lompoc or Village libraries to register and log their participation.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

