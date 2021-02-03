You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Public Library winter reading challenge continues
Lompoc Public Library winter reading challenge continues

Readers of all ages still can register for the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge that runs through Feb. 28.

To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8

The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

