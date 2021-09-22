The city of Lompoc now is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the city announced Friday.
A $15,000 CDBG Human Services grant to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants via full scholarships is available for a limited time and while funds last.
The program is open to all ages.
A one-page application that includes self-certifying low-income status can be accessed at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/Participant
The city will contact every 10th applicant to submit verification of certification.
Additional information on Community Development Department programs is posted at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.