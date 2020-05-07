Lompoc Recreation Division launches virtual resource center
alert top story

Lompoc Recreation Division launches virtual resource center

  • Updated
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 10.jpg (copy)

A swimmer lands in the activity pool from a tube slide at the Lompoc Aquatic Center in this June 15, 2018, file photo. With Lompoc Recreation Division facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has launched a Virtual Recreation and Resource Center at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Lompoc Recreation Division, which has canceled all programs and closed its facilities through at least the end of May, is now offering a variety of virtual programs.

The division recently launched its Virtual Recreation and Resource Center at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. The site includes resources, classes and activities broken into age-appropriate groups. Classes taught by Lompoc recreation instructors are featured alongside other video resources.

Among the offerings through the virtual center are swim lesson activities that can be done at home, as well as water safety activities and classes.

Additionally, the Junior Giants at Home youth baseball registration has launched, with the season set to start the week of May 11. More information on Junior Giants, including sign-up details, is available at jrgiantsathome.org.

The physical closures are scheduled to remain through May 31, and will be reassessed at that time based on the latest COVID-19 developments.

Community members can follow the Lompoc Recreation Division’s social media accounts for updates to programming. For more information, call 805-875-8100 or email recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Second inmate dies from COVID-19 at Lompoc prison complex
Local News

Second inmate dies from COVID-19 at Lompoc prison complex

  • Updated

Jimmie Lee Houston, 75, was initially evaluated by prison health services staff on April 8, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment due to a low oxygen saturation level. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator on April 11. He died Wednesday.

+3
Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies
Education

Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies

  • Updated

After surveying students, parents and school staff, an LUSD Graduation Committee developed a gameplan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies possibly as soon as early June. The plan includes contingencies that, depending upon the status of the coronavirus crisis, could see the implementation of “drive-through” or “drive-up” celebrations, or in-person ceremonies in August or later.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News