Lompoc recreation programs, facilities to remain closed through July 12
top story

Lompoc recreation programs, facilities to remain closed through July 12

  • Updated

City of Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities will remain closed at least through Sunday, July 12, the city announced Thursday.

The closures, which had originally been set to expire on June 30, were extended as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As July 12 approaches, city staff will decide whether the state of COVID-19 and county and state guidelines necessitate extending the closure further, according to city officials.

Update: Trash pickup resumes in Lompoc after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19

To contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, call 805-875-8100.

More information and resources on COVID-19 can be accessed from the city’s homepage at www.cityoflompoc.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans
Education

Lompoc district delays school start date, reveals modified instruction plans

  • Updated

According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News