Lompoc recreation programs, facilities to remain closed through July 12

City of Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities will remain closed at least through Sunday, July 12, the city announced Thursday.
The closures, which had originally been set to expire on June 30, were extended as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As July 12 approaches, city staff will decide whether the state of COVID-19 and county and state guidelines necessitate extending the closure further, according to city officials.
To contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, call 805-875-8100.
More information and resources on COVID-19 can be accessed from the city’s homepage at www.cityoflompoc.com.
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 01.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 02.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 3.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 04.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 4a.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 05.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 06.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 07.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 08.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 09.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 10.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 11.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 12.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 13.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 14.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 15.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 16.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 17.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 18.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 19.jpg
061518 Lompoc aquatic center 20.jpg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.