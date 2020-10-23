Lompoc reports high response rate for 2020 census

Lompoc officials have reported a 72.9% participation rate for the 2020 census, which exceeds Santa Barbara's self-response rate of 71.8% and the state's self-response rate of 69.6%.
Every 10 years, census officials collect and record information about members in communities across the United States.
Lompoc's response rate even surpassed the U.S. rate of 66.9%, as well as its 2010 participation rate of 68.5%.
City officials noted that close partnerships with several nonprofit organizations and Santa Barbara County were responsible for helping to get the word out between January and its conclusion on Oct. 15.
Those organizations included the Santa Barbara County Promotors Network in Lompoc, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lompoc Unified School District.
The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization also supported data collection efforts by facilitating $35,095 in grants to help fund community outreach, officials said.
