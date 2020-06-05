Lompoc resident in 60s dies from COVID-19; county reports 50 additional cases Friday, 45 of them in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the death Friday of a Lompoc resident confirmed for COVID-19.

The individual was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the department. No other information was given about the individual. 

The community death is the 12th in the county related to COVID-19, and the fourth death in the city of Lompoc.

Four additional deaths have been confirmed among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc. 

The county also confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with 45 of them in Santa Maria. 

