Lompoc residences powered by city electric could be affected by planned power outages as fire season approaches, city officials announced.
While the city of Lompoc owns its electrical utility, electric energy still is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.
As a result, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events program as a precautionary measure during the high fire season, in an effort to protect communities from wildfire.
Planned power outages could impact Lompoc residents in the coming months should extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electrical system, requiring high-risk transmission lines be turned off, officials said.
This year’s fire season will reportedly last until the first significant rainfall occurs.
In the event of PSPS, officials say the City of Lompoc will make every effort to provide updates as receive from PG&E officials on available media platforms, as well as restore electric services to customers as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, Lompoc electric customers are encouraged to take the following steps to stay safe and prepared during a PSPS event:
• Sign up for emergency alerts about power outages and other emergency notifications at www.ReadySBC.org
• Review PG&E's PSPS website to learn more about preparing for these events at www.pge.com/psps