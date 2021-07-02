Reopening Lompoc The City of Lompoc on June 21 announced the reopening of the city hall lobby and recreational community centers throughout town. Facility and park rentals have also resumed programming. For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation

Lompoc City Council chambers are open to the public for in-person attendance at monthly council meetings, absent restrictions on occupancy or need for social distancing after Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 15 retired the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system that was used to protect Californians during the pandemic.

Further, the indoor mask-wearing mandate is no longer enforced for those who have been vaccinated, according to Public Health officials.

City Council meetings also will continue to be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, and livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com

Virtual attendees who would like to comment at meetings during oral communications or on a specific agenda item are invited to call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item.

Commenters are provided 3 minutes.

Leading up to the Tuesday, July 6, meeting, comments may be submitted via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. on that day.

The community is encouraged to visit the city of Lompoc’s COVID-19 information and resources webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.

