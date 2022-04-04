Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review a draft of the city's 2022-23 Action Plan ahead of the May 3 City Council meeting, when a public hearing will take place to finalize annual grant spending.
The draft 2022-23 Action Plan highlights how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the second fiscal year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are being recommended for funding with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The council on May 3 will make final funding decisions, according to officials, that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Block grant funds totaling $564,886 are available for recommended projects and programs during the 2022-23 fiscal year, officials said.
The 2022-23 Action Plan is available for a 30-day public review with a comment period open now through through and including Tuesday, May 3.
Draft documents in English and Spanish are available for review at cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/community-development-division under the "Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program" heading.
The public hearing regarding the plan is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at 100 Civic Center Plaza, in the Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers.
Those unable to attend the council meeting can provide public comment no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 2, via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 and via radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, and livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com on the Lompoc Media Center page.
Further comments can be submitted to Chanel Ovalle, community development programs manager, by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by mail to 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
Additional questions and requests for special accommodations can be made by calling 805-875-8245.