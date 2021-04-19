Lompoc residents invited to comment on fiscal year Action Plan

Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review the city's 2021-22 fiscal year Action Plan draft documents ahead of the City Council meeting on May 4, when a public hearing will take place to finalize grant spending.

The draft 2021-22 Action Plan discusses how the city will implement the Consolidated Plan during the second fiscal year, and includes a list of programs and projects that are being recommended for funding with federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

The council on May 4 will make final funding decisions, according to officials, that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Block grant funds totaling $530,174 are available for recommended projects and programs during the 2021-22 fiscal year, officials said.

The draft 2021-22 Action Plan is available for a 30-day public review with a comment period open from now through Monday, May 3.

Draft documents are available for review at www.cityoflompoc.com.

The public hearing regarding the draft 2021-22 Action Plan is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 100 Civic Center Plaza, in the Lompoc City Hall Council Chambers.

Those unable to attend the council meeting can provide public comment no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 3, via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.