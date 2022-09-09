Citizens concerned about code violations in Lompoc may now report without threat of their identity being shared. Only a court action could make the identities of those who report available after Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to revise city policy.

“This is community order. This is quality-of-life issues for me. This is community pride issues for me,” said Councilwoman Gilda Cordova.

The issue was brought forward by Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

