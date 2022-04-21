Tossing the trash will cost Lompoc solid waste customers a little bit more come July 1, and future hikes could be just around the corner.
At their meeting Tuesday, Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously to reinstate a 3.6% rate increase initially adopted in 2014. That rate hike was set to raise $250,000 in additional funds annually but was deferred in 2018.
Today, Lompoc’s solid waste management system runs at about a $1 million deficit, reported Lompoc Management Services Director Christie Donnelly.
The immediate increase doesn’t begin to address a $5 million stormwater drainage and treatment upgrade required by state legislation. It also doesn’t address service-related needs identified since the rate increase was adopted in 2014.
Neither does the upcoming hike cover costs expected as a result of California’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals (SB 1383) that requires everyone to divert their organic materials from the garbage and certain entities that provide food to donate excess to feed people.
To immediately address the landfill’s stormwater project funding, the council accepted city staff’s recommendation to approve a stopgap, internal loan until a bond can be issued up to three years from now. The landfill will borrow up to $5 million from the city’s own electric utility fund which is to be paid back, plus nearly .6% interest annually, as soon as bond funds come through.
Solid Waste Superintendent Keith Quinlan said the landfill’s existing structures are not adequate to handle 100-year storm events, as required by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. The project would divert runoff from the watershed above the landfill around the facility so it never comes in contact with the landfill. It would also upgrade the treatment system required before any water can be discharged from the property.
He added that project bid documents are being finalized, and the council is expected to review bidders for final award of the project in the near future.
Tuesday’s vote also authorized a comprehensive cost of services and rate study. Staff will report back on those findings this summer.
In other trash-related news, the council voted 4-1 to enter into partnership with Santa Barbara County and the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang to share the cost of the development and implementation of the Santa Barbara County Regional SB 1383 Food Recovery Plan.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova cast the dissenting vote.
“I just don’t see the need for the investment if we could literally probably manage it internally ourselves,” Cordova said.
City staff reported the partnership would allow the city to split the financial burden of developing and implementing programs to meet the state’s demands. The total estimated cost of the shared program is $86,634, with Lompoc footing $11,275 based on its population.
Cordova took particular exception to spending taxpayer dollars on undefined projects or partnerships after staff was unable to specifically define how the funding would be used, or whether the gathered, edible foods would remain in the city or be distributed elsewhere.
“I don’t have a problem with the county at all. What I have a problem with is: I don’t care if it’s a dollar that we are partnering with any agency or region with; if we don’t have the answers as to what we’re signing up for, even a dollar is too much for me,” she said.
She requested that the issue be tabled until staff could come back with more definitive details, but her motion died for lack of second. Councilman Jeremy Ball moved that the staff recommendations be adopted. Mayor Jenelle Osborne seconded the motion which ultimately passed.
“I’m not seeing the reason for the investment, and I’m not seeing staff is completely well-versed on the items, so I would like to see it come back with more answers,” Cordova said.
In other business
The Lompoc City Council also:
— Adopted an ordinance allowing the city to place limits at any time on public access to city-owned and controlled properties;
— As required by Assembly bill 481, adopted the Lompoc Police Department Military Equipment Use Policy identifying certain law enforcement equipment as “military equipment” and authorizing their use. The existing inventory includes: modernized tools, aerial drones, off-road vehicles, tracked armored vehicle for explosive ordnance disposal, BATT-X armored rescue vehicle, non-handheld battering rams, frangible shotgun ammunition, assault weapons, flashbang grenades, explosive breaching tools, tear gas, command and control vehicles, and rubber projectile and beanbag launchers;
— Tabled, for future review and consideration, the Lompoc Tourism Improvement District 2020 and 2021 annual reports by Visit Lompoc Inc;
— Authorized $400,000 purchase of an insulator wash trailer and medium voltage electrical switches for use by the city’s Utility Department;
— Approved a memorandum of understanding regarding water and wastewater services related to the Towbes Group’s proposed 476-unit Burton Ranch Development. The agreement allows the project to explore, at developers’ expense, the technical and financial viability of a proposal in which Mission Hills Community Services District may provide water and wastewater services to the project, with the district subcontracting with the city to treat the wastewater.