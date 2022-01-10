Lompoc Restaurant Week: 5th annual event to kick off Monday with 20+ eateries

Floriano's Mexican Food server Alexis Lex carries a plate of carne asada torta and carne asada fries past a mural during the town's 2019 Restaurant Week. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

The Lompoc Valley once again will have a chance to show off its culinary gifts during the town's annual restaurant week that kicks off Monday, Feb. 21.

Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating restaurants and tasting rooms — a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, a special event or wine/beer flight with food pairings — all for $20.22, plus tax and tip. 

The seven-day event, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, is a celebration of culinary and libation creativity from Lompoc-based restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Establishments interested in participating in the weeklong event and having their menu included in the city's Restaurant Week webpage can contact Shelby Carpenter with the Chamber at 805-736-4567.

Registration is open through Jan. 28.

Participation is free for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

