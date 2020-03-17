Lompoc restaurants offering options for people sheltering at home during coronavirus outbreak

Several Lompoc restaurants are offering alternative ways for customers to get meals as the community continues to deal with the ramifications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the coronavirus causing negative economic impacts across the globe, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce released a statement Tuesday encouraging people to support the local economy in safe ways. To aid in that effort, the Chamber compiled a list of several member restaurants that are continuing to serve food, as well as ways those restaurants are working to keep customers and employees safe.