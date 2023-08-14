Lompoc rang in its 135th birthday with a weekend-long celebration that concluded Sunday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and "birthday bash" at the newly-renovated Centennial Park.

The ceremony was preceded by the Lompoc Police Foundation's annual cruise on Friday and car show on Saturday, both of which took place in Old Town and featured a combination of food and drink vendors, children's' activities, giveaways and a raffle benefiting the Police Explorers.

The birthday bash on Sunday also recognized the city's electric division which turned 100 years old.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

