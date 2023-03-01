More than $60,000 — and counting — was raised Sunday at the Lompoc Rotary Club's 37th annual wine tasting and auction event where hundreds turned out to support local causes and to enjoy sips from featured vintners, breweries and distilleries.  

"The event was really great, just the right amount of food, beverages and people," said Rotary Club President Heather Bedford of the 24 area vintners, two breweries and distilleries, and on-site food purveyor that served 200 in attendance at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.

She also noted, "It was fun to have a photo booth area for the first time."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0