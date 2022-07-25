The Lompoc Rotary will present guest speak Chris Kunkle, a third-generation aviator, at its July 27 meeting.
The meeting is open to the public and slated for 6 p.m. at Events Mission Valley, located at 138 North B. St. in Lompoc.
Kunkle, who is the grandson of World War II war hero and fighter pilot Jim Kunkle Sr., will discuss the anticipated return of the Central Coast AirFest on Oct. 15 and 16, after a two-year pandemic-induced pause.
The annual festival was launched in 2018 by his late father, Jim Kunkle Jr., who won the 2019 Pinnacle Award recognizing the event as "one of the best small civilian air shows in the world," according to the International Council of Air Shows.
This year's AirFest will feature military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, aerobatics performers that include the Canadian Snowbirds, Planes of Fame Warbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo Team, the Red Bull Air Force and the U.S. Navy VFA-122 F-18 Demo Team, according to an event spokesman.
The Kunkle family was honored with the designation of Santa Ynez Airport as "Kunkle Field" in June, given the combined years of dedication and service to the airport.
Tickets to attend the upcoming meeting are $25 per person and include dinner. Tickets must be purchased at least two days prior to the event.