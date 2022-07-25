051322-smt-news-air-fest-kick-off-001
Third-generation aviator Chris Kunkle took over operations of the Central Coast AirFest for the first time since his father's death in April. The AirFest team held a kickoff barbecue in May to officially welcome the show back ahead of its Oct 15-16 run. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The Lompoc Rotary will present guest speak Chris Kunkle, a third-generation aviator, at its July 27 meeting. 

The meeting is open to the public and slated for 6 p.m. at Events Mission Valley, located at 138 North B. St. in Lompoc.  

Kunkle, who is the grandson of World War II war hero and fighter pilot Jim Kunkle Sr., will discuss the anticipated return of the Central Coast AirFest on Oct. 15 and 16, after a two-year pandemic-induced pause. 

 

