Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division recognized with pair of awards

The city of Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division has been recognized for excellence with a pair of distinguished awards, a city spokeswoman announced.

The city was selected for a Tree City USA award for the 30th time, and was also presented with a Tree Line USA award, an honor that has been bestowed upon the city for more than 15 years.

Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil said the awards were earned through the dedication and hard work of staff.

“Trees and vegetation in public areas are an important part of Lompoc, and urban forestry staff takes pride in doing our best to maintain these trees for our community to enjoy for generations to come,” he said.

Tree City USA is a national recognition program that began in 1976 and is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

Tree City USA provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees and maintain a healthy, sustainable urban forestry program. To be named a Tree City USA, cities must meet criteria including maintaining a tree board or department and celebrating Arbor Day.

The Tree Line USA program is run by the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. It recognizes best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.

