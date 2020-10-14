Lompoc, Santa Maria both break heat records set in 1961

Santa Maria and Lompoc both broke heat records set in 1961 on Wednesday, with the temperature at the Santa Maria Public Airport reaching 102 degrees and Lompoc Airport hitting 100.
The old records for the date were 101 for Santa Maria and 96 for Lompoc, said John Lindsey, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Although there are no temperature records for Santa Ynez Valley, the high there Wednesday was 100 degrees, Lindsey said.
He said Santa Maria’s high temperature of 91 degrees Tuesday cooled to about 60 degrees that evening and held there until about 2 a.m. Wednesday, then climbed to 74 by 4 a.m. and hit 84 by 9 a.m.
Lindsey said equally amazing was that the low at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Santa Ynez Valley was 46 degrees, but just seven hours later, at 2 p.m., the temperature had jumped to 100.
Lindsey said the high temperatures are the result of northeast Santa Lucia winds.
The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory and locally elevated critical fire weather conditions through 5 p.m. Friday.
Meteorologists advised individuals to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and seek shade or air-conditioned indoor areas during peak temperatures.
