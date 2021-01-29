You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc, Santa Maria warming centers open Friday, Saturday

Freedom Warming Centers Santa Barbara County has activated warming centers in both Lompoc and Santa Maria on Friday and Saturday. 

Centers will be operated from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days at the following locations:

  • Lompoc — Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave.
  • Santa Maria — Grogan Community Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde

Centers are operated by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara to provide safe temporary shelter to those experiencing homelessness.

For more information, contact the warming center hotline at 805-324-2372. 

 

