Lompoc School of Dance closes after 48 years due to COVID-19 pandemic

The nearly 50-year-old Lompoc School of Dance has joined the list of business casualties left in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Denise Donlon, who opened the school in 1972, confirmed the closure Tuesday as she worked to clean out the studio at 311 North F St. Donlon was emotional at times as she reflected on the unplanned end to a business that she called her “whole life” and had hoped to keep going for at least another five years.

“I think I’m still in part of the grieving [stage],” she said, surrounded by packed boxes on a floor that had spent decades hosting dancers. “It’s going to be a while before it all kicks in. Right now I’m just focused on trying to vacate the space, so that’s occupying my brain now, for the most part.”

Like many business owners, Donlon said she closed her doors in mid-March when public health officials mandated the move in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to grow, so did her concern for the future viability of her business.

“It didn’t hit me until April that this was a possibility, that I might not be able to open, and it just kept going,” she said.

Ultimately, she said, the health and safety of those involved with the school took priority.

“It was not going to be safe for me to have classes,” Donlon said. “It wouldn’t be safe for my students and it wouldn’t be safe for my teachers. A couple of us are in that high-risk category. With dance being the nature it is, it’s pretty much impossible to keep a 6-foot square to dance in.”