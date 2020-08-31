Lompoc school vehicles damaged in break-in at district yard

Eight Lompoc Unified School District vehicles were broken into and vandalized in the district's central services yard late Friday, marking the second major attack on LUSD property in as many weeks.
The latest break-in occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the district. Each of the vehicles had their catalytic converters removed, making them inoperable until the parts are replaced. The vehicles included a mix of maintenance trucks and student transport vans.
“We are working closely with Lompoc PD to identify those responsible," said LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald. "Our immediate focus is getting these vehicles up and running so they can rejoin our fleet and our dedicated workers have them to continue their daily work assignments.”
The incident is the second involving significant damage to LUSD property over the first two weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which began Aug. 17.
Ahead of that first day of classes, which are being offered online and away from campuses, LUSD reported that a pair of school sites had been broken into and ransacked, and several materials, including laptop computers, were stolen.
As of Monday, there were no reported arrests in relation to those crimes.
LUSD Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla said the district will do its best to find ways to curtail the break-ins. LUSD has had three bond measures rejected by voters since 2016, with district officials each time listing security cameras among the items that could be purchased and maintained with the additional bond revenue.
“Security was one of the first projects that would have been funded by the various school bonds that we had brought forward previously," Valla said. "Since our bond efforts weren’t successful, we are looking at ways to improve our current system given our fiscal limitations.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.