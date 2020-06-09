Lompoc seeking nominees for new Spring Yard Beautification Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is accepting nominations for its new Spring Yard Beautification Award, which will be handed out this month.

The award, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers prize, aims to recognize and honor residents and businesses that present visually appealing and maintained landscaping. Nominations are being accepted through June 19, with the winners slated to be revealed June 23.

Yards will be judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers. Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered. No backyards will be judged this year.

Beautification and Appearance commissioners will judge locations while driving around Lompoc to view nominees and potential participants. They may also consider residences or businesses without a nomination.

To make a nomination, or for more information, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034 or K_Forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

