Lompoc seeks $1 million from wind farm developers in counteroffer

Mayor Jenelle Osborne particularly took issue with the agreement being framed in that context.

“If this was just a gift, you could write a check [for] $150,000 and leave it tonight,” she said. “This is a payment for a legal waiver; that is why it requires an agreement. You are asking for something in exchange. So, yes, we’re going to ask for quite a lot and we’re going to go back to the original offer and at least start there because this is a major impact on our community.”

The money being discussed as part of the Community Benefits Agreement would be in addition to any road repairs or other improvements that Strauss would be required to pay for at the conclusion of the project.

Lompoc is not slated to receive any of the energy from the wind farm, which Strauss plans to have completed by December.

The project, which was approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in January, calls for erecting 29 wind turbine generators up to 492 feet tall, constructing an operation and maintenance building and an electrical substation at the site, a switch yard near Highway 1, and transmission lines from the substation to the switch yard.