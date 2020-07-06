Lompoc sees barrage of illegal explosives, crashes and dumpster fires — but no fireworks injuries — during busy holiday weekend

Public safety officials were kept busy in Lompoc during a festive — and very loud — Fourth of July weekend, as the city reported fielding more than 100 calls related to fireworks and also sent crews to multiple vehicle crashes and nine dumpster fires.

The information was revealed Monday by the city, which noted that the Lompoc Police Department issued two citations — including one for $1,500 — for illegal fireworks over the weekend. The vehicle crashes reported by the city included injuries, but the city otherwise had no reports of fireworks-related injuries or damage.

In total, according to the city, the Lompoc Police Department received 110 fireworks-related calls from Friday through Monday, and the Lompoc Fire Department received another 45 calls for service, some involving fireworks and some not, during the same period.

Among the 24 calls to the Lompoc Fire Department on Saturday alone were nine related to dumpster fires and three in response to three separate vehicle crashes, which required the transport of two patients to trauma centers via air ambulance.

On Friday, a patient injured in a vehicle crash in Lompoc was also transported for care via air ambulance, and Lompoc firefighters, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, extinguished a small vegetation fire on the southeast edge of the city.

The Lompoc Police Department reported receiving 180 fireworks calls during the month of June, plus another 92 over the first five full days of July. An estimated 300 additional fireworks-related complaints were submitted through the department’s mobile app.