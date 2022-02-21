Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the decline in Lompoc, as Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported five patients hospitalized with the virus on Thursday as compared to nine reported Feb. 4.
As of Thursday, one patient was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health data.
Recent data also shows a 42% drop in COVID hospitalizations across Santa Barbara County, with a total of 63 COVID patients reported, as compared to Feb. 4 when 108 patients were admitted with COVID.
Further, COVID cases countywide have declined 53% from a previous two-week average, according to Public Health data, that also reports a 47% decline in active cases.
County health officials continue to urge residents to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
LVMC continues to hold vaccination clinics from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for children age 5 to 11 and from 12:30 to 6 p.m. for those age 12 and older.
Appointments can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Walk-ins are also welcomed.
