Lompoc's economy is showing positive signs of growth as the town wrapped up a successful Small Business Saturday and now looks to one new big box retailer set to open this week.
"The local business economy is making a comeback with lots of new small businesses opening in Lompoc," said DeVika Stalling, president/ CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Nearly 300 attendees turned out to support the dozens of participating small businesses throughout the community who were offering special deals and discounts, and celebrate the town's inaugural Old Town Market event held in the 100 block of South H Street.
"We felt it was important to not only provide an opportunity for our small business community that have brick and mortar store fronts, but also providing a space for our micro and home-based businesses as well," Stalling said. "The Old Town Small Business Saturday event went great, being that it was planned in a very short time."
In addition to more than 22 local vendors, the event featured live music, food and a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the launch of Route One's Mobile Farmers Market, which is soon to hit the streets of Lompoc peddling a selection of fresh produce.
Stalling said the event was a success and was made possible through sponsorships from PCH Street, Cold Coast Brewery and Elevate Dispensary. She noted that City Manager Dean Albro was the key force in having the City sponsor the closing of South H Street where the event was held.
"We all witnessed the horrific effects that COVID had on our small businesses and the ones that were able to weather the storm are still standing with the community’s support and understanding of the importance of shopping small and local," Stalling said. "We hope that this event is the first of many to come."
Initially confirmed in July, national home goods retailer Big Lots! is setting up shop at 1009 North H St., inside the old Fallas building located next to Goodwill.
The store's grand opening is slated for Thursday at 9 a.m., and will feature "special doorbuster offers," a store spokeswoman noted in July ahead of the announced opening date.
The 31,423-square-foot former Fallas store closed in 2018 and has remained vacant except for seasonal retailers who have temporarily utilized the space.
A second large retailer — Smart & Final — also plans to join Big Lots! in the Palm Square shopping center.
While a launch date has yet to be revealed, the national chain of warehouse-style food and supply stores received conditional city approval on a preliminary architectural design and development plan.
The project plans presented during the Nov. 9 Lompoc Planning Commission meeting involve demolition of an existing 13,800 square foot multi-tenant retail building and construction of a 27,000-square-foot Smart & Final retail building at the 2.52-acre shopping center site.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.