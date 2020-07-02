Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

When sisters Ayziah, Amia and Maliah Simmons recorded a video of themselves performing an original song based on the lives of some of the Founding Fathers’ wives, they figured the video’s audience would likely be limited to their teachers in the Lompoc High School performing arts department.
In a twist that none of them envisioned, the video’s impact spread well beyond Lompoc and culminated with the sisters receiving the biggest surprise of their lives Thursday on national TV.
The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s "Good Morning America" in a segment that they thought was to spotlight their song, which they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
What they didn’t know was that the nearly 5-minute segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton,” and who left the Simmons sisters briefly speechless when he both praised and sang their song.
“The whole thing was so shocking and unexpected for us,” said 16-year-old Maliah, the youngest of the three sisters who made the song. “Just hearing him sing our song was literally like the craziest thing ever. It still doesn’t feel real that he knows our song that we wrote ourselves.”
A filmed version of "Hamilton," one of the most acclaimed and financially successful musicals of all time, is set to debut Friday on the Disney+ streaming platform.
Thursday's "Good Morning America" segment began with the sisters talking remotely from their home to host T.J. Holmes, who shared some background on what has been a turbulent few months for the sisters and their song.
The Simmons’ song, which is titled “Remember the Women,” had been selected as the top entry from Lompoc High School as part of the Hamilton Education Program, or EduHam for short. Along with that honor, the sisters also received an invite to perform the song at the historic Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
On the same day they learned about the Pantages opportunity, however, they were also told they wouldn’t actually get to perform there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Pantages didn’t get to see you, but the world gets to see you,” Miranda told the sisters after he shocked them by popping up in a third screen to talk to them during "Good Morning America." “So that’s kind of a nice balancing of the scales.”
Miranda also had praise for the songwriting and performance skills of the sisters, who posted the song’s video, with lyrics, to their YouTube channel after learning they wouldn’t be able to perform at the Pantages. (Their channel, which is extremely active, is named Foreverx5.)
“It was so great I haven’t been able to stop clapping like this all darn day, thank you,” Miranda said, timing each word with a rhythmic clap.
“It’s so catchy," he added, "my kids are gonna be singing it the rest of the day."
The Simmons sisters, after watching the episode Thursday, said they were blown away by Miranda’s compliments.
“We didn’t even think that he listened to our song; you can only hope he might’ve seen it,” said 18-year-old Ayziah, who graduated from Lompoc High in June. “It’s really amazing to look back onto it now. It’s crazy that we got that opportunity to actually talk to him face to face.”
After pausing for a moment, she clarified: “Well, through a camera.”
It was Maliah who came up with the concept for the song. She said she and her sisters were reading about historical figures while deciding the topic for their song when she saw a letter written to second President John Adams from his wife, Abigail. The letter included a line that read “remember the ladies.”
“That’s kind of how I guess I got inspired with the concept of writing a song about some of the wives of the Founding Fathers and just talking about what they did to contribute to the success of their husbands,” said Maliah, who noted that she loves history and the way that Miranda educates through song.
The sisters joined with family members Thursday morning for what they described as a small watch party to view the "Good Morning America" broadcast.
“Some of us were tired — I think this was the earliest we’ve gotten up this whole entire [pandemic],” Ayziah said with a laugh.
Each of the three sisters expressed an appreciation for Miranda, who first gained acclaim with his Broadway musical “In the Heights.”
Ayziah and Maliah said they were fans of that production even before “Hamilton,” while 17-year-old Amia acknowledged she was influenced by her sisters.
“I heard Ayziah and our older sister raving about [‘Hamilton’] and how good it was, so I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll check it out,’” Amia said. “I listened to the whole soundtrack and I loved it. I instantly fell in love with it. His idea and his concept of putting rap into a musical was so new and it was really exciting to see and listen to.”
Amia and Maliah plan to continue their involvement in theater at Lompoc High. Ayziah, who also was an accomplished soccer player at Lompoc High, said she is unsure if she will continue with theater when she begins at UCSB this fall.
Regardless of what the future holds, the sisters will always be able reflect on some high praise they received from one of the top entertainers in the world.
“When I see your work, I get so inspired,” Miranda told the sisters in front of a national audience. “I can’t wait to see what you guys write, and I love watching you make your own stuff.”
The Good Morning America segment featuring the Simmons sisters is available to view under the "Culture" tab at www.goodmorningamerica.com.
