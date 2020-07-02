Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

“It was so great I haven’t been able to stop clapping like this all darn day, thank you,” Miranda said, timing each word with a rhythmic clap.

“It’s so catchy," he added, "my kids are gonna be singing it the rest of the day."

The Simmons sisters, after watching the episode Thursday, said they were blown away by Miranda’s compliments.

“We didn’t even think that he listened to our song; you can only hope he might’ve seen it,” said 18-year-old Ayziah, who graduated from Lompoc High in June. “It’s really amazing to look back onto it now. It’s crazy that we got that opportunity to actually talk to him face to face.”

After pausing for a moment, she clarified: “Well, through a camera.”

It was Maliah who came up with the concept for the song. She said she and her sisters were reading about historical figures while deciding the topic for their song when she saw a letter written to second President John Adams from his wife, Abigail. The letter included a line that read “remember the ladies.”