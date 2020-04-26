Lompoc space center project backers granted fundraising extension due to pandemic

“In our view, [the pandemic] has exposed the United States' need to rededicate ourselves to STEAM education, as we are increasingly falling behind our global competitors,” he said, citing figures that suggest China produces more than eight times the number of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) graduates as the U.S. “This is clearly not a sustainable trajectory.”

The pandemic’s biggest impact on the project thus far, according to Franck, is that it has prevented Pale Blue Dot leaders from meeting with potential investors.

Additionally, the letter that Franck submitted to the Lompoc City Council and City Manager Jim Throop to request the deadline extensions noted that many potential investors “have likely suffered significant financial losses, perhaps as much as 30-40% or more” during this coronavirus outbreak.

So far, Franck said, Pale Blue Dot Ventures has secured about $300,000 for the project, though he said principal investors had contributed more over the past five years to get to this point. He said that some fundraising work has continued amid the pandemic, and estimated that about $1.4 million has already been spent to reach the current stage.