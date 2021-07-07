A Lompoc special election calling for additional taxes on certain aspects of the city's cannabis industry has been moved from its previously scheduled mail-in-only August date to a statewide consolidated election Sept. 14.
The Lompo City Council voted unanimously Monday for the change that will save the city nearly $185,000 in election costs. The move also results in a county-run election that will provide in-person as well as mail-in voting options.
“And the best thing, I think, even before the money comes: We’re having the county do it. They’re professionals. They do this all the time. They know how to run an election. They know how to count the ballots and get everything done,” City Manager Jim Throop told council members during Monday’s special meeting.
The special meeting held on a national holiday came as a result of California State Legislature’s Thursday adoption of a bill calling for a gubernatorial recall on Sept. 14. That bill included a rider allowing cities four days, through a holiday weekend, to consolidate outstanding special elections requests with that election.
In addition, Throop said, the consulting firms the city intended to use for its special election backed out after the state election was called.
“We couldn’t have planned for this,” Throop said.
The cost to run a special election through the county would run about $250,000, but riding on the state election reduces the cost to an estimated $65,000.
“It’s a win for the whole city,” Throop said.
On June 1, the City Council declared a state of fiscal emergency, opening the door to a special election to consider imposing, increasing or extending a general tax outside a regular city election. If approved by voters, the measure would increase from 0.5% to up to 2.5% taxes imposed on Lompoc cannabis manufacturing/distribution operators with no sunset clause to the graduated tax rate structure.
Based on current operations, the city estimates the change would result in $1.2 million in increased revenues.
The city based its fiscal emergency declaration on a structural deficit in the general fund which has, in recent years, resulted in the reduction of vital city services, including police and fire services, community development, planning, library, code enforcement, parks and recreation, and general city staffing levels.
The resolution states that deficits, which have impacted essential city services, “will only continue to be reduced or eliminated if the city is unable to secure a new, fiscally sustainable revenue stream.”
According to the resolution, the city has exhausted its efforts to balance its general fund and continues to struggle in the face of “current market conditions, the extreme deficits and rising costs relating to UAL (unfunded accrued liability), growing capital improvement program needs, increased cannabis operators and added responsibilities due to those operations and other fiscal conditions outside the city’s control.”
Lompoc has eliminated its code enforcement team, economic development program and two full-time planning positions. In addition, it has reduced police staffing from 47 full-time officers to 44 full-time officers.
If approved by voters, the new structure would impose on cannabis cultivation operations “whether for profit or by a nonprofit organization” an annual maximum tax of up to 1%. Cannabis retailers, whether fixed or mobile, would pay up to 6% for nonmedical cannabis transactions.
Manufacturers and distributors would pay, based on a graduated scale, the following taxed amounts: 0.5% on annual revenues of $10 million or less; 1% on annual revenues of $10 million to $25 million; 1.5% for revenues of $25 million up to $40 million; 2% for those $40 million to $55 million; and 2.5% for operations receiving more than $55 million annually.