A group of 12 volunteer carpenters with Southwest Carpenters Local 805 made a stop in Lompoc on Saturday to spruce up Ryon Memorial Park's sports field as part of a revitalization initiative to bring back area communities to pre-pandemic conditions.

According to Local 805 spokesman Jason Mitchell, the Lompoc park's sports field fell into disrepair during the pandemic and was targeted for cleanup in preparation for the start of Lompoc Youth Football league's season in August.

"We repainted the score tower and concession stand," he said, "and also gave a hand to the pickleball community and hung up a new windscreen on the courts with the mayor of Lompoc, Jenelle Osborne, in attendance."

Lompoc resident, Local 805 member and Lompoc Youth Football President Tyler Chagoya also joined colleagues to re-sod and re-chalk the field.

The same volunteers will continue their work this weekend at Ryon Park, where they will finish painting a two-story utility building located at the back of the park while finishing painting the trim on another building, Mitchell said.

Local 805 members also will head north this month to paint and repair a bandstand at Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande in preparation for the upcoming summer concert series, as well as join up with nonprofit Serve Santa Maria on June 26 to assist with the revitalization of a Santa Maria neighborhood.

"This is all part of Local 805’s commitment to serving the communities that their members work in and live in," Mitchell said. "They will continue to beautify Lompoc and all surrounding cities and communities."

+6 Foodbank's Picnic in the Park provides kids in Santa Barbara County with free meals Picnic in the Park, which kicked off Monday at other locations in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Solvang, is just one of several free meal programs conducted by a coalition of school districts, cities and nonprofit organizations every summer to provide healthy food to students.

Lompoc Family YMCA accepting registrations, sponsorships for annual 'Ketrenia Klassic' The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for the 21st Annual Kid’s For Character golf tournament — or “The Ketrenia Klassic,” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.

+2 Santa Ynez Valley partners band together to drill well for youth sports leagues When rising water rates threatened the future of the Santa Ynez Valley PONY Baseball and American Youth Soccer Organization leagues that share costs to water the field at Santa Ynez Elementary School, PONY league president Phil Martin set out to find a solution.