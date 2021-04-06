You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc SpringFest, Flower Festival canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions
Photos: SpringFest is almost here! Take a look at some photos from past years, and see how preparations are going
Brad Robertshaw teaches Sienna Preston, left, Sierra Preston and Savanah Chase how to play the "Bank of All" at SpringFest in Lompoc's Ryon Park at SpringFest 2018. Both the SpringFest and Flower Festival have been canceled for the second year in-a-row.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc's annual SpringFest and Flower Festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-10 restrictions that prevent Ryon Memorial Park from being rented out, according to event organizers. 

This year will mark the second year that both spring and summer celebrations have been canceled, breaking a 70-year annual tradition that brings thousands to celebrate the Flower Festival in June and a 30-year tradition that draws SpringFest crowds in April. 

Despite the cancellations, fundraising efforts remain central to the planning of future festivals, according to event organizer, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.

"While much of the world has stopped, our mission is to make sure that the association continues its fundraising operations in hopes of keeping the LVFA doors open, to ensure the future of our annual festivals," the March 26 announcement read. "We ask that our community continues to support the Lompoc Valley Festival Association during these times."

A fundraising rummage sale to benefit the festival association is slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, at 414 W. Ocean Ave., in the building's back lot. 

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

